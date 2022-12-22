Detectives: Father charged in newborn's death had fentanyl in jail

Dec. 22—WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched during the intake process at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, according to court records.

The fentanyl was discovered after Travinski, 41, and his wife, Jennifer Travinski, 45, were charged Nov. 18 by Luzerne County detectives and state police at Wilkes-Barre in the drug overdose death of their infant girl on Nov. 28, 2021, court records say.

Investigators allege Jennifer Travinski was using fentanyl and breastfeeding her 16-day-old daughter, Arya, who died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.

Laboratory tests of bottled breast milk kept in a refrigerator in their Highlark Drive home showed it contained fentanyl, court records say.

A Lehigh County Coroner's Office investigation report further stated the infant died, "Due to the adverse effects of fentanyl exposure completing acute pneumonia," court records say.

After their arrest for the newborn's death, they were taken to the county correctional facility.

As they were going through the intake process, a rolled up $1 bill with white residue was found in Travinski's wallet, court records say.

A state police crime lab report, court records say, revealed the substance was fentanyl.

Travinski, who was released on $100,000 unsecured bail following his waiver of his preliminary hearing Nov. 23 on charges of endangering the welfare of children and possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance related to the infant's death, was charged by county detectives Tuesday.

Travinski was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on a single count of possession of contraband of a controlled substance. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail on the latest charge.

Jennifer Travinski remains jailed without bail on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.