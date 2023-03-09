Detectives found Broward man’s stash of more than 100 child porn images, deputies say

A Broward man is locked up after being busted with over 100 child porn pictures on his computer, authorities said.

Dylan Kenyon-Jones, arrested Wednesday, now faces 11 charges of child pornography and using a computer to compile child pornography. The 28-year-old Oakland Park man remained in jail Thursday on a $110,000 bond.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators were alerted to Kenyon-Jones’ stash by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It’s unclear when deputies received word, but the organization told them a person had been transmitting child porn on social media.

That investigation led detectives to Kenyon-Jones as the suspect, who was living in North Florida when the tip came in but has since moved to South Florida.

On Wednesday, a BSO SWAT team served a search warrant at Kenyon-Jones’ home. There they found a laptop in his room with more than 100 images of child porn depicting kids from ages 6 to 12.