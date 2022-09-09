Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.

Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
Deputies are investigating the shooting death of Manuel Segura.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night.

Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.

Segura is the 63rd homicide victim in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have assumed the homicide investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

