Detectives found a teacher with child porn. He sent it to an underage ex-student, cops say.

A Gainesville-area teacher is accused of sending nude images of himself to at least one former student.

Eugene Shintock, a fifth-grade teacher at Archer Elementary in Alachua County, was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, transmitting harmful materials to a minor and possession of images depicting child sexual conduct. His bond has yet to be set.

It’s unclear if Shintock, 34, still works at Archer. Alachua County Public Schools did not return a request for comment. A “Geno Shintock” with a “shintocke” email address was listed under faculty on the school’s website on Tuesday evening.

Eugene Shintock, a fifth grade teacher at Archer Elementary in Archer, Fla., is accused of sending naked images of himself to at least one former student. As of Tuesday evening, Shintock was listed under the school’s faculty.

A tip from the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to begin investigating the 34-year-old teacher. The tip originated after Tumblr flagged several images of what they believed to be sexually explicit images of children, according to the arrest report.

Detectives traced the images to an account that belonged to Shintock. Several subpoenas later, they had his email address, phone number and his address. They also discovered more than 25 images of child pornography on his Tumblr account, the report says.

Shintock admitted owning the account and searching for the explicit images during a subsequent interview with detectives, the report said. He said they were for “soliciting a 16-year-old” former student, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later in the interview, Shintock confessed to having several nude images of another former student who was also 16. He also claimed to have sent nude images of himself to the student via Snapchat, the report says.

Detectives want anyone who might have had inappropriate contact with Shintock to call them at (352)-367-4170. You can also contact the Alachua County Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center at (352) 264-6760 or the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number (352)-955-1818.