Two people were found dead in a Melbourne home and the investigation stretches all the way into Georgia.

READ: Officials: Florida man allegedly beat goldendoodle puppy named ‘Buzz Lightyear’ to death

Detectives are leaving the state to question someone about the double murder.

Investigators said they found two bodies Tuesday inside a home on Tanglewood Lane.

Photos: Detectives head to Georgia after 2 found dead in Melbourne home

Police in Georgia were the ones who first told Melbourne police to check out the home.

Someone in Georgia is in custody, but it’s unclear why or what they may have told officers.

WATCH: 1 dead after crash between SunRail train, vehicle in Kissimmee, police say

Detectives and crime scene techs spent hours inside the home after the bodies were discovered.

Georgia police said the man in custody was acting “erratic” and it sent up “red flags.”

Melbourne police have still not released the names or other details about the two found dead.

WATCH: Police: Man who mistakenly shot, killed girlfriend during confrontation with ex-boyfriend captured

Sources tell Channel 9 that the man in Georgia is related to the victims.

It’s important to note, investigators are not calling the man in custody the killer.

Channel 9 will continue to gather new details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.