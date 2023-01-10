Detectives help recover thousands of fentanyl pills, other drugs headed for Seattle

Seattle police narcotics detectives recovered cash, thousands of fentanyl pills, and other narcotics they say were headed to the Seattle area.

Earlier this month, detectives worked with Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Administration agents to identify and locate an alleged dealer after several undercover drug buys were made, according to Seattle police.

After getting a search warrant, authorities arrested the suspected dealer and recovered:

415.9 grams of fentanyl pills

657.8 grams of powdered fentanyl

1528.6 grams of methamphetamine

834 grams of heroin

22.5 grams of cocaine

About $16,700 in cash

Last October, Seattle detectives learned of a California narcotics dealer who traveled to Seattle to distribute fentanyl there.

With the help of DEA agents, Seattle detectives traveled to California and found the source of the “skittle” fentanyl pills that were appearing in Seattle.

The investigation was then handed over to DEA investigators and the Clovis Police Department.

Following a three-month investigation by Clovis police and the DEA, a man was arrested and search warrants were executed.

Police said they found 35 pounds of fentanyl pills — about 160,000 pills valued at over $1 million — and more than two pounds of heroin.