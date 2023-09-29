Detectives hunt for second suspect in Queens nightclub homicide: NYPD

Detectives are hunting a second gunman in the caught-on-camera fatal shooting of a 23-year-old victim outside a Queens lounge, police said Friday.

Jhavaughn Pinnock, 32, has been identified as the second shooter who gunned down Jevaughn Jeminson outside the Pure Lounge nightclub on Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans on April 8, investigators say.

The murder was caught on surveillance camera, cops said.

Earlier this month cops arrested Long Island resident Christopher King for taking part in the murder. King, 31, was arrested in Georgia on Aug. 16. He was charged with murder and ordered held without bail.

King and Pinnock pumped 13 bullets into Jeminson, who lived in North Lauderdale, Fla., during the clash, according to police. The victim was shot twice in the head, once in the face, four times in the stomach, once in the upper chest, once in the arm and four times in the back, cops and prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage collected by detectives show King entering the Pure Lounge about 1:56 a.m., about 10 minutes before the killing. A bouncer frisked King before he was allowed to enter.

Pinnock followed King, but was turned away when bouncers found he had a gun on him. Pinnock walked off but returned a short time later.

Jeminson left the club at 2:06 a.m., cops said. King and Pinnock followed him and, after a brief exchange of words, Pinnock pulled a gun from his sweatshirt, pointed it at Jeminson’s face, and fired, prosecutors said.

The victim ran off with King and Pinnock in pursuit. Both men had guns and fired at Jeminson, surveillance video shows.

Cops on Friday released a mugshot of Pinnock in the hope someone recognizes him. He’s described as Black, about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with a scar on his left cheek.

He was last seen driving toward Long Island shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.