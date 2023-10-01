Detectives identify person killed in possible home intrusion on Columbus' Northeast Side

Columbus police homicide detectives on Sunday identified a man fatally shot Friday night while he may have been intruding at a Northeast Side home.

Delmar Ward, 35, of Columbus, was pronounced dead by medics at 9:25 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on the 1400 block of East Blake Avenue, detectives said.

Officers were called to the home at 9:16 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found Ward suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said their initial investigation indicates Ward may have been intruding at the home when he was shot by someone who lives there. Police have not released the name of the person who shot him.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of any riminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or you can provide information anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

