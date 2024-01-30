Detectives intercept commercial vehicle bringing load of drugs into Burien

Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office seized a load of drugs that were being brought into Burien in a commercial vehicle on Sunday.

The bust ended a months-long investigation that focused on suspects using commercial vehicles to bring illegal drugs from California to the South King County area.

The drugs seized by detectives were worth $1.46 million.

Two people were booked into the King County Jail on drug charges.

Sunday’s operation netted:

• 37.4 pounds powdered fentanyl.

• 3.02 pounds methamphetamine.

• 1.38 pounds heroin.

• $34,258 cash.

• 1 gun with its serial number removed.

“Without their efforts, this would have made it to the city last night and been on the streets today. Great job detectives,” the Burien Police Department said on its Facebook page.