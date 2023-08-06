Detectives investigate 2 different DeLand shootings on the same street

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings on the same street in DeLand this weekend.

Deputies said a 17-year-old teen was injured after a shooting on South Brooks Avenue Friday night.

A second shooting took place on that same street just two days later.

Officials said on Sunday, there was a shooting on South Brooks Avenue around 1 a.m. m. , and while no one was injured in the shooting, bullets hit a house and a car.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with a non-threatening injury from a gunshot wound, officials said.

According to a news release, investigators have not confirmed if the shootings are connected.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active.

Anyone with information on these shootings can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

