Detectives investigate alleged murder-suicide of Spring Valley Lake couple

A Spring Valley Lake couple was found dead at their home over the weekend in what authorities say is a murder-suicide shooting.

Claudia Carmen Urgiles, 40, was identified as the victim and her husband, Luis Fernando Urgiles, 45, as the suspect, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s homicide detectives.

On Thursday, Claudia’s family called sheriff’s dispatch to report that she was missing. Her family told dispatchers they were concerned for Claudia’s welfare after she did not answer her phone or return calls.

Deputies responded and took a missing person report.

On Saturday, they served a search warrant at the Urgiles' home in the 17900 block of Vista Pointe Drive. The neighborhood is west of Spring Valley Lake Parkway and east of Ridgecrest Road in the private community between Apple Valley and Victorville.

When deputies went inside they home, they found the bodies of Claudia and Luis. Both suffered gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said.

“It appears Luis murdered Claudia and then killed himself," detectives stated.

Neighbors were hesitant to speak with the Daily Press about the incident or couple.

“There was a time when you didn’t hear about shootings or violence here in Spring Valley Lake," a neighbor said. "But times have changed.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Antonio Alcala with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Detectives investigate Spring Valley Lake murder-suicide