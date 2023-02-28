Major crimes detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were investigating a body found Tuesday morning in Thousand Oaks.

Officials were initially called to a burglary at a storage unit shortly after 9 a.m., said Capt. Peter Frank.

While looking into that incident, the body of a female was found nearby, in the 200 block of Manzanita Lane, he said. The block is on the south side of Highway 101 off Willow Lane, between Skyline Drive and Hampshire Road. The site is in a residential area near a vacant lot, where at least one home had a large storage container outside.

As of 1:15 p.m., it wasn't clear whether the fatality was related to the initial burglary call, Frank said, nor was it clear whether the death involved suspicious circumstances. Detectives had cleared the scene as of early afternoon, although the case remained under investigation, he said.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death.

Ventura County Fire Department units responded to the scene, which was described in the agency's log notes as a female passed out on front steps, said Andy VanSciver, an agency spokesman. Firefighters cleared relatively as the incident involved a fatality rather than a situation requiring medical aid, he said.

The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

More information was expected Tuesday afternoon, Frank said.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Sheriff's detectives investigate body found in Thousand Oaks