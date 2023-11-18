Detectives investigate deadly shooting at Auburn gas station

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an Auburn gas station on Friday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 6:23 p.m., deputies received several 911 calls about a shooting at the 76 Gas Station in the 5000 block of S. 228th St. in unincorporated King County.

Deputies along with members of the King County Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a man in his mid-60s dead with a single gunshot wound.

The shooter, a man in his 20s, was contacted and detained. Authorities say he was cooperative and remained at the scene.

KCSO Major Crime Detectives took over the scene and blocked off the area for several hours in the initial investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the KCSO at 206-296-3311.

This is a developing story.