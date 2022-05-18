Detectives investigate deadly stabbing in north Charlotte, police say
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte.
One person has died, police said.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over East Sugar Creek Road near North Tryon Street where there was a large crime scene taped off by police.
No further information has been released.
