Detectives investigate deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday night in east Charlotte, police said.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Road off North Sharon Amity Road at about 8 p.m.

They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the apartment complex. He was taken to Atrium Main where he died.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

Investigators on the scene of a homicide Thursday night off Sharon Chase Road in east Charlotte.

(Watch below: CMPD investigating after 2 killed in separate shootings in southeast Charlotte)