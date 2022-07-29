Detectives investigate deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday night in east Charlotte, police said.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Road off North Sharon Amity Road at about 8 p.m.
They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the apartment complex. He was taken to Atrium Main where he died.
No further information has been released.
