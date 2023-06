A man was killed Thursday inside a home in the 2900 block of Fraley Church Road, Gastonia Police stated.

First responders were called to the home at 5:23 p.m.

There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Gastonia targets trailers, debris at encampment for homeless