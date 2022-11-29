Detectives investigate homicide at McDonald’s in south Charlotte

Detectives are investigating a homicide Monday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Charlotte, officials said.

First responders were called to the McDonald’s on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at about 8 p.m. and found someone who had been shot in the parking lot.

The McDonald’s was roped off with crime scene tape where multiple shell casings could be seen littering the ground.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people.

One person died at the scene.

Police are not looking for anyone else.

No further information has been released in the ongoing investigation.

