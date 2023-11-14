1 killed, 1 hurt in north Charlotte

A woman was killed and another was hurt in a double shooting late Monday afternoon in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Investigators responded to West Sugar Creek Road at Interstate 85.

MEDIC earlier said that two people were shot. One had life-threatening injuries and one had minor injuries.

“Everybody that’s in that vicinity, (investigators) are talking to, each and every single person down there,” said Maj. Torri Tellis, CMPD.

Investigators said someone called 911 to report an assault at about 5 p.m.

Officers said they found two people shot on Reagan Drive. One of them was in the street.

Tellis said his team is relying on tips from witnesses.

“Any business around here that does have camera footage or anything we will look into that,” Tellis said. “To use anything that we possibly can to identify what occurred, how it occurred, and get to the bottom of why it occurred.”

Video from Chopper 9 SkyZoom shows investigators blocked off Reagan Drive near West Sugar Creek Road.

There were evidence markers at the nearby Shell gas station and on Reagan Drive near Octapharma Plasma.

There was also a large police presence at the Garden Inn and Suites motel.

CMPD wouldn’t confirm if the scenes are connected but will follow all leads.

“It takes more than just the police coming out here to do patrols or direct patrolling through here,” Tellis said. “But it also takes those calls from the citizens if they see something that’s actually going on.”

Police have not released any suspect information.

