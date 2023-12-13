Detectives investigate homicide in south Charlotte double shooting

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a double shooting Tuesday night at a south Charlotte home, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers were called to Meadowridge Drive off Carmel Road at about 9:15 p.m.

It appears that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, police said. There was no indication that there was a home invasion.

One person is in custody.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

