Detectives investigate homicide in south Charlotte double shooting
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a double shooting Tuesday night at a south Charlotte home, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
CMPD releases video of scuffle during controversial arrest at bus stop
Officers were called to Meadowridge Drive off Carmel Road at about 9:15 p.m.
It appears that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, police said. There was no indication that there was a home invasion.
One person is in custody.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.