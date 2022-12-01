One arrested in homicide in west Charlotte, CMPD says

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

Police said they received a call on Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 500 block of Skipwith Place.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Arthur Mikulski, 42, dead from a gunshot wound, according to CMPD.

CMPD has arrested and charged 25-year-old‚Jaylan Noah Davis, for Mikulski’s murder. Davis is also charged with two counts of Shooting in an Occupied Dwelling and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Major Brian Foley with CMPD said at the scene that during the holiday season, people should be with family.

“Certainly during the holidays, it’s a terrible time for a shooting to occur. We encourage the public this time of year to be with your families, don’t be out or be involved or engaged in activity that has a result in a tragic kind of effort,” said Foley.

Police are encouraging the public to come forward if they heard or saw anything leading up to the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

