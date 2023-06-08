Detectives investigate possible child abduction attempt in Belmont

Police said they are investigating a possible child abduction attempt that happened Monday in Belmont.

Detectives said just before 7 p.m. that day, they were called to the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street.

The victim’s mother told police they were on Park Street waiting for the light to turn green when a man began to walk toward her car. He then walked to the passenger side, where the child was sitting with her window down.

Police said the suspect grabbed the juvenile’s arm and tried to pull her out. The victim’s mom was able to drive away safely and call Belmont police.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall to 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect information is asked to call Belmont detectives at 704-825-3792.

Residents may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. There might be reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

