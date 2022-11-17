Shooting deaths of 2 in Lawrence cemetery now considered possible murder-suicide

Detectives are investigating a potential murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a Lawrence cemetery Wednesday.

Officers found Ana Maria Jessee, 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park fatally shot around 8:45 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence.

Police responded initially to a disturbance with weapons call, but found Jessee and Sowders had died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Their shootings are now being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.