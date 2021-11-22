Detectives investigate shooting in Providence's West End after a man is shot in the foot

A 22-year-old man was shot in the foot Saturday afternoon in Providence's West End.

The man was walking on Arch Street near Gilmore Street around 3 p.m. when an automobile with tinted windows pulled up and a man got out of it with a gun, the victim told police.

The man with the gun fired two shots, one of which hit the 22-year-old in his right foot, according to a police report provided by Commander Thomas Verdi.

The shooter then got back in the car, which drove off, the victim told police.

A friend drove the victim to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, but no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, Verdi said.

