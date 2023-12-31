Detectives investigate stabbing that left a man dead in Fresno. He yelled for help

Homicide detectives are investigating an early Sunday stabbing that left a man dead in southeast Fresno.

The crime happened at 2:40 a.m. at East Eugenia and South Sierra Vista avenues. Officers responded to a report of a man with stab wounds outside a house yelling for help, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.

Officers rendered aid until additional emergency personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Card said.

A man was stabbed to death at a Fresno, California, home on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Homicide detectives are investigating to see what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or to contact CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.