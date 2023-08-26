Detectives investigate suspected attempted murder after shooting at Victorville park

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a suspected attempted murder after an Adelanto resident was shot at Village Park in Victorville.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at Village Park in the 15900 block of Condor Road.

Multiple people told sheriff’s officials that there was a shooting at the park, followed by vehicles fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and learned there was an argument at the park over one person who was driving recklessly.

The argument turned into a fight, and the unidentified suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim. All of the involved parties fled the scene, authorities said.

The shooting victim was later discovered suffering from a gunshot wound at their residence in Adelanto. They were transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose the condition of the shooting victim or if any arrests were made.

Sheriff’s detectives request anyone with information to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

