Detectives investigate 'suspicious death' in north Tallahassee

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" in a north Tallahassee apartment complex.

Officers found a man's body at Rolling Hills Apartments on John Knox Road, according to a TPD social media post.

"At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected in this case," TPD said. "This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

If ruled as a homicide, this would be the third murder within a 24-hour period. Two men were shot and killed in the Frenchtown and Griffin Heights area earlier.

The first shooting was Monday afternoon inside the Time Saver convenience store on Alabama Street between two men who were arguing up until the gunfire.

The second death was Tuesday morning on Dent Street, a residential road. An arrest was made in the Time Saver shooting and a person has been detained in the Dent Street shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

