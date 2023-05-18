Detectives investigating after 7 inmates from Snohomish County Jail taken to hospital
Detectives are currently investigating after seven inmates from the Snohomish County Jail were transported to the hospital Wednesday night.
The Everett Fire Department first tweeted about the incident at 9:05 p.m. and said there are no fatalities.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
Everett Fire is on-scene of a medical incident at Snohomish County Jail involving multiple patients. EFD has transported a total of 7 patients to the hospital. SCSO will be taking the lead of the police investigation of the incident. pic.twitter.com/uIB2CTbvFP
— Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) May 18, 2023