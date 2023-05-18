Detectives investigating after 7 inmates from Snohomish County Jail taken to hospital

Julia Dallas
·1 min read

Detectives are currently investigating after seven inmates from the Snohomish County Jail were transported to the hospital Wednesday night.

The Everett Fire Department first tweeted about the incident at 9:05 p.m. and said there are no fatalities.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.