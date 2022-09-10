Detectives investigating baseball bat attack near Camp Sekani

Sep. 10—Detectives are seeking information after they allege a man attacked another man with a baseball bat, breaking his arm, two weeks ago near the Camp Sekani and Beacon Hill parking lot outside Spokane.

The victim told the Spokane County Sheriff's Office he was at Boulder Beach on Aug. 26 when a man and woman approached him between 5 and 5:30 p.m. , according to a sheriff's office news release.

The man was behaving aggressively and said he wanted room on the beach, deputies said. The victim replied that he wanted to be left alone and the two suspects left , walking toward a light-colored sedan the victim described as being "beat up" on the driver's side.

When the victim returned to his vehicle, parked at Camp Sekani, the man returned, armed with a baseball bat, saying, "You were rude to my girlfriend," the release said. Suddenly, the man swung the bat at his head and face, striking his left arm, which he used to block one of the swings. The victim grabbed the man and took him to the ground and they began to grapple.

The release said the woman sprayed the victim in the face with what he described as mace. Both suspects left the area in the sedan, traveling east on Upriver Drive. The victim said his cellphone was missing and he believed one of the suspects stole it during the assault.

The victim sustained a broken arm and several bumps, bruises and scratches from the altercation, according to deputies.

One suspect is described as a 30-to-40-year-old white man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wore a dark T-shirt, pants and glasses.

The other suspect is described as a roughly 30-year-old white woman, standing 5 feet, 5 inches. She is "heavy set" with brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects is asked to call Det. Dean Meyer at (509) 477-3159 and reference No. 10112247.