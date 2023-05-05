Detectives investigating Belltown shooting that left one injured

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Belltown that left one person injured.

The Seattle Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Police got multiple 911 calls about a person shot in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue. When officers got there, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police gave aid until Seattle Fire arrived and continued lifesaving care.

Officers collected evidence and did an area check, but didn’t find the suspect.

The victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.