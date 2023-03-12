Detectives investigating deadly shooting involving Everett police officer

The Skagit and Island County Multi-Agency Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving an Everett police officer.

The shooting happened off 91st Place Southwest and 8th Place West in Everett.

Neighbors say around 1:30 a.m. Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was shouting at a man to surrender himself.

KIRO7 talked with a neighbor who lives next door to where the shooting happened. The neighbor did not want to be identified and says she’s still very shaken up by the situation.

“We heard a lot of police activity going on outside first of all, and calling for our neighbor to come out with his hands up, and nothing in his hands,” said the neighbor.

The woman says a couple moved into the home about three years ago, and since then they’ve gotten very close.

“Ugh, we heard gunshots. Well I thought I heard three and my husband said he heard five,” said the neighbor.

Detectives were on the scene for hours, several were seen door-knocking and talking with several neighbors.

This is a developing story.