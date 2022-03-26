Delphi murders: Police seek information about fictitious 'Anthony Shots' profile

Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police investigating the unsolved murders of two Delphi, Ind., teenage girls have uncovered an online profile used to communicate with young girls.

The online profile on social media platforms such as, but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram, used images of a male model portraying himself as wealthy and owning several cars, the Indiana State Police announced.

The man featured in the fictitious profile – named anthony_shots – is not a person of interest in the nearly five-year-old murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German killed while walking a Delphi trail in February 2017.

A cross for Abby Williams and Libby German sits in the snow along the Monon High Bridge Trail, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Delphi. Abby Williams and Libby German, both Delphi eighth-graders, were murdered while hiking a popular community trail near Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

The online profile was being used from 2016 to 2017, according to the release.

"We have already identified the male in these images that were used by the anthony_shots profile," the Indiana State Police stated. "The male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile."

The creator of the fictitious profile communicated with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and attempt to meet them the release stated.

Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile.

Investigators on the unsolved murder case would like anyone who may have communicated with, met or attempted to meet the person connected with the profile to contact law enforcement. Those individuals can utilize the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Law enforcement seeks as much information as possible.

"For example," the release stated, "when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email."

On Feb. 13, 2017, a day "Abby" and "Libby" had off from school, a man wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and blue coat forced the teenage friends off the Monon High Bridge, east of Delphi.

The man could be heard saying "go down the hill" in a video Libby took with her phone that day.

On the morning of Feb. 14, 2017, search parties looked for the two girls. Before noon, police found their bodies about a quarter mile from the bridge where they had crossed the murderer's path.

Investigators have received hundreds of thousands of tips, but none has lead to an arrest in the murders.

Deanna Watson is the executive editor at the Journal & Courier. Contact her at dwatson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @deannawatson66.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi murders updates: Investigators uncover online profile, seek info