Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Butler County, sheriff says

A person was fatally shot in Butler County on Saturday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road in Okeana, Ohio for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Once the deputies arrived on scene, one person was confirmed to be deceased, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office has yet to identify the victim. Officials said detectives are interviewing persons of interest.

