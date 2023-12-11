Detectives investigating fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision off Highway 3 in Poulsbo

POULSBO – Washington State Patrol detectives are investigating a pedestrian death on Highway 3's Finn Hill Road offramp following a collision that investigators said involved a vehicle or vehicles. Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision.

In a press release, investigators said the vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred at some point during the hours of darkness Friday night into Saturday morning. The deceased person was found on the shoulder of the northbound offramp Saturday morning.

"WSP detectives are seeking any information and/or witnesses to the collision as well as information regarding any prior observations of a pedestrian walking along (Highway 3) in the area prior to the collision," the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Detective Krista Hedstrom by phone at 360-731-1108 or by email at Krista.Hedstrom@wsp.wa.gov.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Detectives investigating fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Poulsbo