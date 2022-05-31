Detectives investigate Saticoy homicide

The intersection of Alelia and Azahar streets in Saticoy on Tuesday. Ventura County Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate a fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Homicide detectives investigated the fatal shooting Sunday of a 26-year-old man in Saticoy.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots around 5:30 p.m. They found Gabriel Cueva of Ventura laying in the street with a gunshot wound near Alelia and Azahar streets, Sgt. Jason Karol said. Alelia Street also appears as Alelia Avenue on some maps.

The intersection is in a mostly commercial area in the unincorporated community located east of Highway 118 and south of Highway 126, outside Ventura city limits.

Cueva was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Karol said.

The number of shots fired was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported, Karol said Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Saticoy near the intersection of Alelia and Azahar streets, seen Tuesday.

The investigation was ongoing as of midday Tuesday. No arrests had been made, Karol said.

On Tuesday morning, the owner of 3 Amigos Market swept leftover police tape from the sidewalk in front of his store. He remembered hearing loud noises and seeing people run while he was ringing up customers inside the shop.

Few signs of Sunday's incident were visible Tuesday other than a small piece of yellow police tape along a curb. A neighbor said he heard several shots fired that evening and ran inside.

Investigators have not determined whether a possible suspect knew Cueva or what motivated the shooting, Karol said.

It is the second homicide this month in the sheriff's jurisdiction. A week earlier, on May 22, a 24-year-old man died of stab wounds outside a Newbury Park apartment complex. A suspect in that case was arrested Thursday.

The agency has also investigated two other homicides this year, both involving fathers allegedly killed by a son. One was in Moorpark in March, the other in Piru in April.

Anyone with information on Sunday's shooting is asked to call Detective Jamal Clark at 805-384-4740.

