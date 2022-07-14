Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Coeur d'Alene home

Jul. 14—Coeur d'Alene police are investigating a homicide after officers found a 61-year-old man dead inside his house near Woodland Middle School.

Police received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about a body in a residence on the 2500 block of West Versailles Drive, according to a Coeur d'Alene police news release. It was obvious the man, Andrew T. Brake, was dead for several days when officers arrived, the release said. Authorities determined it was a homicide. There is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community, officers said.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to contact them. They can submit tips anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone and Android.