Person found shot, killed on side of north Charlotte road, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide after they found a person shot several times on the side of the road Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, officers were called to Jeff Adams Drive at Starita Road -- a service road for the interstate in north Charlotte -- shortly after 3 a.m. for an attempt to locate call.

Investigators said they found someone who had been shot multiple times. MEDIC took him to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives don’t think the shooting happened where the victim was found, so they’re relying on information from the public.

“At this time, [we do not] believe that the incident occurred here, and so we really need help from our public,” said CMPD Maj. Brad Koch at the scene. “Anyone that saw anything between 2:00 and 3:00 this morning along Jeff Adams.”

CMPD did not say what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Lyon is the lead detective on the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

