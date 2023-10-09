Detectives investigating homicide in south Sacramento after man found dead under bridge

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was found by a pedestrian under a bridge crossing Elder Creek in the 8200 block of Gerber Road, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The overcrossing is a block east of Power Inn Center and Vineyard Square.

Deputies responded to the scene at 4 p.m. and found that the man had suffered a gunshot wound and died. Homicide detectives canvassed the scene for evidence.

No other details were released. The identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.