Detectives investigating man’s death as homicide at south Sacramento apartment complex

Deputies on Thursday afternoon were at a south Sacramento apartment complex investigating a shooting that killed a man — the third homicide sheriff’s officials have responded to in a span of two days.

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of La Mancha Way, just west of Highway 99 and north of Pomegranate Avenue.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said homicide detectives were on their way to the scene to take over the shooting investigation.

Gandhi said he did not have further details about the homicide but would provide an update as soon as more information is available.

There was no indication Thursday’s homicide was related to the two shootings that occurred the previous day.

On Wednesday morning, a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound at a home in the 5200 block of Kenneth Avenue in Fair Oaks. His two roommates, a mother and her adult son, were arrested in connection with the man’s death.

Another man was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon during an apparent dispute in the 9000 block of Alder Avenue in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighborhood. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.