Detectives investigating after man found shot in SoDo

Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot in SoDo Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:20 a.m. Dispatch got a call that a man was shot near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street.

Police arrived and found a 70-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers gave aid until the Seattle Fire Department got there. SFD took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

While investigating, officers found out the man drove himself to the area. Police don’t know where the shooting happened and no suspects have been found.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are leading the investigation. If you have information, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.