Detectives investigating man's death after fight in north Phoenix

Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Phoenix police.
Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fight that left one man dead on Wednesday.

Matthew Couture, 36, was found dead after first responders responded to a fight call on Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When first responders arrived at the scene at East Tonto Lane in north Phoenix, they found three men, including Couture, who was unresponsive. Couture was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were conscious.

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department detained the two men in connection with the fight, but after providing a self-defense claim, they were released, police said.

The Police Department said it has sent this case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

