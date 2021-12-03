Detectives investigating after person fatally shot at apartment complex off Tamarack Boulevard

Columbus police were investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning on Oak Grove Court off Tamarack Bouelvard that is the city's 182 homicide in 2021.

Columbus police homicide detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court in the Bluff Gardens apartments complex, located off Tamarack Boulevard north of Morse Road.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 a.m. The death is the 182nd homicide in Columbus this year.

A search is reportedly underway for a male suspect.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

