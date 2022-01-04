Detectives investigating possible break-ins at West Lafayette storage units

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It appears someone attempted to break into at least four storage units at Klondike Storage, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Between Dec. 30 and Monday, deputies received three reports of attempted break-ins, and one report of fraud from someone using another person's identification at the business' kiosk to rent a storage unit, according to the sheriff's office.

A fourth possible break-in was reported Tuesday morning, according to police bulletins.

Detectives are investigating if the burglars actually gained access to the storage units at 2151 Klondike Road, which is between Cumberland and Lindberg roads.

It's early in the investigation, and the sheriff's office had little details to release about the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Detectives investigate possible break-ins at West Lafayette storage units