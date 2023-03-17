Detectives investigating after possible road rage led to drive-by shooting in U-District

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the University District on Thursday, said the Seattle Police Department.

Officers arrived just before 11:00 p.m. in the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast and were told that a 32-year-old man, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, had been driven to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police contacted the friends of the victim, who were in the car at the time of the shooting. They said a man driving a silver sedan honked at them from behind. As they drove off, the friends honked back at the car. The man got out of his car and showed them a gun from his waist area.

When the friends reached the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, shots were fired at their car from the silver sedan.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene and from the friend’s car.

The man who shot at them was last seen driving away in the silver sedan.

SPD detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.