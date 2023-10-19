Detectives investigating reports of prostitution at Holland Township massage parlor

HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of sexual assault and prostitution at a massage parlor in Holland Township.

Detectives began investigating Rong Massage — 671 Douglas Ave. — in July after a report of inappropriate sexual contact during a massage. While no arrests have been made, OCSO said criminal charges are “likely” once the investigation is complete and turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

Since beginning their investigation, detectives have received numerous tips of possible sex acts taking place at the businesses. OCSO said some of these acts were reportedly in exchange for money, while others occurred to “unsuspecting customers during the course of a massage.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, local detectives and members of the FBI WEBCHEX (West Michigan Based Child Exploitation) Task Force searched the businesses in an effort to seize additional evidence. Detectives have also worked with the Internal Revenue Service.

The business remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or mosotips.com.

