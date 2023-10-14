Detectives investigating shooting death of woman on West Side

Oct. 13—Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night on the West Side.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police responded around 9:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 6000 block of Canis NW, near Unser and McMahon.

He said officers found a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Brandy McManus, who had been shot and she died at the scene.

"Throughout the night, homicide detectives have been diligently conducting a thorough investigation into this distressing incident," he said in an email Thursday.