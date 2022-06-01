Detectives investigating three homicides from over Memorial Day weekend

A deadly holiday weekend in Montgomery County has detectives looking into three shootings across the area.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators trying to make sense of the rising violence.

Investigators are looking for the gunman responsible for three holiday weekend homicides, two in Dayton and one in Trotwood.

>> UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Dayton shopping center parking lot identified

One of the shooting investigations began when callers dialed 911 Saturday morning to report someone was shot and laying in the middle of a parking lot. First responders could not save 33-year-old Reinaldo Gomez Taylor.

The detectives working that case had responded just three hours earlier to another 911 call from Elberon Avenue.

>> UPDATE: 42-year-old man ID’d as victim of deadly shooting early Sunday in Dayton

Dayton police told News Center 7 that 42-year-old Jermaine Chatman did not survive his injuries.

Now investigators confirm to us that Chatman was shot during a robbery on a nearby street.

They did not confirm if they believe Chatman was responsible for the robbery.

The final fatal shooting took place Monday in Trotwood. Police believe the victim was cutting grass.

>> Man shot, killed in Trotwood Monday identified; Police seek person of interest

Officers say those gunshots took the life of 40-year-old Bobby Daniels.

Detectives working the case have now identified this man as a person of interest, 40-year-old Anthony Smith.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7 the two men knew each other and may have been involved in business transactions.

“We do know there was a personal relationship between the decedent and Mr. Smith, some type of on-going died between the two individuals,” Wilson said.

Of the three weekend homicides, only Trotwood police have managed to develop a person of interest. We will let you know if and when they make an arrest.



























