Detectives investigating after two killed in Cal Anderson Park shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill on Saturday night.

The Seattle Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. police went to the park after a shooting was reported with several people hit. Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and gave aid until Seattle Fire got there.

Despite life-saving efforts, one man died at the scene, said police. Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where one man later died. The others remain in critical condition.

Police are looking for a fourth man who was involved but left before officers got there, according to witnesses. Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.