Detectives in Lincoln County search for 2 armed bank robbery suspects

Two men armed with handguns are accused of robbing a Denver bank Monday and Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are searching for them.

ALSO READ: Belmont police respond to armed robbery at credit union

Deputies were called to the State Employees Credit Union close to 11:10 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 73 after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company.

The men entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m. and demanded money from the teller, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects jumped over the counter and grabbed money as customers were ordered to get on the floor.

The suspects were wearing black or navy sweatshirts.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

They drove away in a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, going west on Highway 73.

VIDEO: Grand jury convicts Catawba County man of Newton bank robbery, fraud and identity theft