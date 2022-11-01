Detectives look for driver accused of hitting 2 teens, seriously hurting 1 of them

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a hit-and-run suspect.

Police said a driver hit two teenagers near Olympic High School on Sandy Porter Road and then left the scene. They said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Authorities said one of the teens who was hit was seriously hurt.

Now, investigators are looking for a silver Honda Accord in connection to the case.

Police asked anyone who might recognize the car to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

