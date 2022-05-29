Detectives look for man in East Central homicide

May 28—Detectives are looking for a man accused of gunning down an acquaintance during a dispute last weekend at an apartment off East Central.

Tayven White, 22, is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in the May 22 death of 40-year-old Charles Carter. A warrant has been issued for White's arrest.

White's criminal history includes arrests on various gun-related charges, DWI and drug possession. He is currently awaiting trial in a 2020 case in which he was allegedly caught driving drunk with a stolen gun and spit on the State Police officer.

Last Sunday, Albuquerque police officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to a shooting at the Four Hills Studios on Central, just west of Tramway, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Carter shot to death in an apartment with several bullet casings on the floor.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw three people run from the apartment.

One witness said White had threatened to kill him if he spoke with officers, according to the affidavit.

The man said he came to the apartment to get warm and found White and others in the living room. He said White suddenly shot one of the men several times and shot at him before running out of the apartment and throwing the gun in a trash can.

Another witness told police White believed Carter beat a woman close to him and told Carter to leave the apartment. The witness said when Carter refused, White shot him three times and Carter fell to the floor, according to the complaint. The witness told police White shot Carter three more times and ran out of the apartment.